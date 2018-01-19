Newhouse: DACA, military holding up approval of continuing resolution

U.S. Lawmakers are deadlocked when it comes to the federal budget.

Washington 4th Dist. Rep. Dan Newhouse says DACA is one issue that’s preventing some lawmakers from agreeing to a short-term spending plan, but there are several others as well.

“One of the things that is causing angst among many members– and I count myself in this group as well– is that the defense appropriations are not included, that we hold the military to the same continuing resolution as all the other spending priorities. That really is detrimental to our military’s state of preparedness and training. A lot of people are having a hard time swallowing voting for another continuing resolution that doesn’t include military spending.”

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives approved a 30-day continuing resolution, but there are not enough votes in the Senate to approve the plan. Lawmakers need to find a solution by midnight Friday to avoid a government shut-down.