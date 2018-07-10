Newlywed couple narrowly dodges falling tree branch

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A bride and groom started their first moments of married life with a bang when a giant tree limb fell right where they were sitting. Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka were sitting at a picnic table filming a post-ceremony interview after their June 30 wedding when a large wooden wedding crasher nearly toppled down on them.

In the video, the Wisconsin couple look up just as a loud crackling noise can be heard. The Kopeschkas then quickly bolt from the bench before a massive branch comes flying toward them.

“We both had enough time to react to get out of the way of the tree,” Lucas Kopeschka said. “So we both got lucky in that aspect.”

The couple was a bit shaken but finished the interview in the exact same spot.

“Well, this happened,” Cheyenne Kopeschka said looking at the large tree limb.

Freddy Hernandez Photography and Media posted the full video on Facebook along with the blooper-esq ending and the caption, “All jokes aside, we had a great time shooting this beautiful couple’s wedding.”

The bride said the unlikely interruption would not ruin the big day.

“Our relationship is stronger than that tree,” she said. “We’re happy, we’re married, we’re safe.”

The couple’s wedding videographer did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

