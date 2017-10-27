No injuries in head-on crash in Finley

Two cars collided on Highway 397 at E. Bowles Road in Finley just before 9:30 Friday morning.

Officials with Benton County Fire District #1 says there were no injuries in the wreck between a sedan and full-sized pick-up.

The accident caused traffic delays at the intersection for about an hour while Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the accident and the cars were towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.