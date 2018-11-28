Nominations sought for 2019 Martin Luther King, Jr. Spirit Award

Columbia Basin College wants to recognize a student, faculty or staff member, or community member working to secure social justice.

To do that, the college is asking for nominations for its 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award.

The award will be presented during CBC’s annual Martin Luther King Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Monday, January 21, 2019.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award recognizes someone who strongly believes in equality and social justice; and whose contributions to society reflect the spirit, philosophy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To submit a nomination, send a letter detailing the contributions of the nominee by email to [email protected] or by mail to Anna Tensmeyer, 2600 N. 20th Ave., MS-10, Pasco, WA, 99301.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, December 17, 2018.