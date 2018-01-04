Non-profit rodeo group trying to lasso more belt buckle donations

A unique rodeo is coming back to the Tri-Cities for the eighth year, to give those with special needs a chance in something they might otherwise not do.

Founder of the Rascal Rodeo, Ann-Erica Whitemarsh started the organization as a way for those with special needs to get a chance to be part of a rodeo. Although horses are the only live animals, the participants can “rope” a cow or ride a “bucking bull,” in the modified event made available for everyone.

For something new this year, Whitemarsh says they are also trying to give each special needs participant something extra to remember the day by, a belt buckle. She says they are accepting any kind of belt buckle, as long as it is all-age appropriate.

“Been receiving belt buckles from a few different states of people shipping them to us, we’ve had a good response but we still need more,” says Whitemarsh.

She says at this point they have 60, but are looking for a few hundred to be able to give out at all the rodeos the group hosts. Whitemarsh at this point they have 14 confirmed rodeos for 2018, but two more will possibly be added.

The first free rodeo this year is Monday at 4 p.m. at the TRAC in Pasco. Since it will be inside, the weather will not be a factor.

You can find more information about taking part or volunteering at the event by heading to the Rascal Rodeo website. To donate belt buckles, you can either drop them off at the Bergan’s in downtown Kennewick, ship it to Rascal Rodeo, PO Box 5791, Pasco, WA 99302 or reach out to the group online.