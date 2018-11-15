Nor’easter bringing many Northeast residents their first snowfall of the season

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A Nor’easter is churning up the East Coast Thursday, bringing many Northeast cities their first snowfall of the season.



Washington, D.C.

The snow has already hit the Washington, D.C., area, coating roadways with ice and sleet.

Over 1.5 inches have already been reported in the area so far.

Rain is expected to continue overnight.



Philadelphia

Philadelphia is also already seeing powder.

Up to 1 inch of snow and sleet is possible Thursday afternoon.

By the evening rush hour commute, the snow will change to rain.

