Nor’easter to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to East Coast

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A major coastal storm will bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and some mountain snow from the Carolinas to Maine from Friday into this weekend.

Already the storm is developing in the Gulf Coast and Florida, where up to half a foot of rain fell just south of Daytona Beach on Thursday. More than 4 inches of rain fell in southern Alabama with this storm.

The storm system is just north of Panama City, Florida, on Friday morning, and is moving east and north into the Carolinas.

Heavy rain is already spreading into the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.

As the low moves into the Carolinas, strong to severe storms are possible along the coast — with damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

Gusty winds and heavy rain will reach the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia to New York City, as well as southern New England, Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph, with isolated gusts on the coast to 60 mph.

These onshore winds will produce coastal flooding and beach erosion from New Jersey into New England.

The heavy rain should be moving into northern New England Saturday afternoon and tapering to showers in the mid-Atlantic and New York City.

Snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected in northern New England.

Many areas will see 1 to 3 inches of rain in just 24 hours, which could cause urban street flooding in major cities such as Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; New York City; and Boston.

