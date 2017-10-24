North Franklin School District superintendent announces retirement

North Franklin School District Superintendent Gregg Taylor is stepping down at the end of the school year after a decade on the job.

The board accepted the resignation at Monday night’s meeting, effective June 30th, 2018. Taylor is stepping down to pursue other interests and opportunities.

According to a press release from the district, Superintendent Taylor led the North Franklin School District for 10 years, and worked in public education for more than 25 years.

At its regularly scheduled NFSD on Monday, November 13th, board members will discuss the process of replacing Superintendent Taylor. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.