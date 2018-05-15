Northeast braces for severe thunderstorms bringing flash flooding, winds, hail and possible tornadoes

ABC News (NEW YORK) — Service on one of the busiest train lines in the Northeast has been suspended due to severe weather that will include severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, hail, winds up to 80 mph and possibly tornadoes.

All of the Metro North lines have been suspended due to downed trees, leading to a frenzy at Grand Central Station in New York City during rush hour on Tuesday.

A tornado watch was issued Tuesday afternoon for upstate New York, the Hudson Valley, northeast Pennsylvania, western Connecticut, Massachusetts and southern Vermont. Winds up to 80 mph and large hail are also threats in those areas.

The storms will move east quickly in the afternoon and are expected to reach the I-95 corridor during the evening rush hour, likely between 5 and 7 p.m.

Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are all under severe thunderstorm watches.

The severe threat will likely pass by about 9 p.m.

The Southeast is also expected to see heavy rain over the next several days. Flash flooding is possible throughout the week.

