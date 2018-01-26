Not a firefighter but still want to help? Benton RFA changes volunteer program

For the first time in the departments 114 year history, the West Benton Fire Rescue is changing the way it runs the volunteer program.

Fire Chief Seth Johnson says previously all volunteers have been firefighters and trained to fight flames, as well as, respond to medical calls and help support others on the fire line. But now, Johnson says they will be splitting the tasks.

“For example, we have a lot of folks that would love to come and help out and support firefighters on scene of a house fire, however, they don’t necessarily want to actually go out and fight a fire directly. So now that we have a REHAB-only volunteer, that is what they will be able to do,” says Johnson.

There will be four categories volunteers can choose from, beyond fighting fires, including EMS, REHAB, Heavy Equipment/Dozer driver and Chaplain. Johnson says not only will make it easier on everyone in regards to time, he hopes it encourages more people from the community to lend a hand.

“The great thing is, a person who wants to volunteer and do that, takes that off the plate of everybody that is activity engaged in firefighting. So we are able to focus on our task knowing we have people to support us on the back end,” says Johnson.

He hopes to have about 5 or 6 people in each category. Before you can apply, Johnson says you must live in the district which is in the Prosser area. You can find more information by contacting West Benton RFA directly online or give the office a call at 509-786-3873.