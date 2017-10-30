Not just vampires wanting your blood, CBC group hosts Halloween drive

It is not just vampires who want your blood, a group from CBC is hosting a blood drive on Halloween for a specific purpose.

Terry Fleischman who is the CBC adviser for the Phi Theta Kappa honor society says she believes the spooky theme helps attract more people.

“It’s a serious matter giving blood, but why not somehow take advantage of the opportunity to have some fun with it?” says Fleischman.

They have 40 people preregistered for the event Tuesday and hope to reach their goal of 50 with walk-ins. She says while they were signing students up, the group gave away fake vampire teeth and if you give blood, you’ll get a red tattoo for your neck.

“Realize that we are giving you this opportunity to go out and give some blood to in turn save other people’s lives,” says Fleischman.

You may starve a vampire but you could help save the lives of up to three people by donating blood this Halloween.

She adds the community is invited to come to their drive at CBC’s Gjerde Center from 8:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can preregister online at the American Red Cross site.