Nurses picket outside of Kadlec to highlight delays in contact negotiation

Last October, a unionized group of caregivers at Kadlec Regional Medical Center started negotiating a first-ever union contract with Providence Health.

Wednesday, dozens of employees took part in a demonstration to highlight the need to conclude negotiations and move more quickly toward a contract that SEIU members can sign on to.

“We’re here to make sure Providence invests in Kadlec as much as they have their other facilities,” said Becky Strode, who works in the hospital’s Telemetry Department and is part of the bargaining team.

Workers say they are not on strike, but want officials with Providence to understand that the employees are not going to back down from their demands.

“There aren’t any regular wages,” says CNA Linsay Rivas. “We don’t have safe staffing ratios, they’re not hiring new people, we’re not retaining staff, there aren’t adequate rest breaks between shifts, shift differentials have been lost in certain departments.” Rivas was among the employees picketing in front of Kadlec in Richland.

Officials with Kadlec released a statement:

We greatly value our Kadlec caregivers and are focused on reaching an agreement as soon as possible.

Kadlec and SEIU 1199NW are negotiating a first labor contract, and we are making good progress in the

discussions. We are disappointed that the union is, in our opinion, taking the premature step of holding

an informational picket. Since the parties are starting from scratch, first contracts typically take longer

to negotiate.

Kadlec is committed to negotiating in good faith. We have made progress in the talks, including at our

most recent session on Monday. We look forward to continuing discussions with the union’s team at our

next session on May 16. We hope that we can make steady progress – keeping in mind our shared goal

of continuing to provide safe, compassionate care to our patients and community

SEIU officials say the contract impacts about 800 workers at Kadlec.