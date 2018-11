iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A Bangladeshi immigrant charged with detonating a homemade pipe bomb in a passageway between subway stations in New York City was found guilty on all charges Tuesday.

Akayed Ullah was convicted of detonating and attempting to detonate a bomb in a subway station near the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Dec. 11, 2017.



