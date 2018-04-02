Off duty cop nabs would-be burglar in Moses Lake

A Moses Lake homeowner had enough of thieves breaking into his home. So he hired an off-duty police officer to sleep over and help guard his house.

It worked.

According to Moses Lake Police, a man broke into the home at about 1:30 on the morning of Friday, March 30th.

The off-duty officer, who retired from the Moses Lake Police Department several years ago and now works for another agency, confronted the suspect. Amel Dalluge, 37, tried to make a run for it, but was quickly apprehended, and then turned over to MLPD.