Off duty cop nabs would-be burglar in Moses Lake

A Moses Lake homeowner had enough of thieves breaking into his home. So he hired an off-duty police officer to sleep over and help guard his house.
It worked.
According to Moses Lake Police, a man broke into the home at about 1:30 on the morning of Friday, March 30th.
The off-duty officer, who retired from the Moses Lake Police Department several years ago and now works for another agency, confronted the suspect. Amel Dalluge, 37, tried to make a run for it, but was quickly apprehended, and then turned over to MLPD.
Investigators say Dalluge has felony convictions go back two decades, and is now in custody in the Grant County Jail on charges of residential burglary.
