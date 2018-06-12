Officer rescues toddler running along busy road in Chicago suburb in heart-stopping video

Naperville Police Department/Facebook(CHICAGO) — An officer is seen rescuing a toddler running along a busy road in a Chicago suburb in a heart-stopping video.

The young boy “escaped his mother’s watchful eye, left his house and was found by Sgt. Anthony Mannino running on Route 59,” last month, the Naperville Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday.

The boy was teetering in and out of a lane of traffic as cars and trucks rushed by, prompting the officer to shout and run after him, according to the dash-cam video.

“Come here!” Mannino shouts as he runs and catches up to the little boy.

“You’re OK,” Mannino tells the youngster, before escorting him away and asking his name.

No one was hurt, which the police department attributes to Mannino’s “observation while on patrol and quick reaction, placing his squad car and himself between the child and traffic.”

Mannino was presented his department’s lifesaving award on Thursday, the department said.

