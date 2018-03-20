Officer shoots pit bull terrier after dog fight in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Yakima police officer shot and wounded a pit bull terrier that ran toward the officer after a dog fight.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports two pit bulls that live in adjacent houses began fighting Monday morning.

Yakima police spokesman Mike Bastinelli says one of the dog’s owners was bitten while trying to break up the fight.

Bastinelli says an officer arrived and shot one of the dogs when the dog ran toward the officer.

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment. The dog was taken by Yakima Animal Control.