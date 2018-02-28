Officers investigate threat of Kiona-Benton High School student with a gun

Law enforcement is investigating a threat of a student with a gun on the campus of Kiona-Benton High School in Benton City Wednesday morning.

Benton County Sheriffs Sgt. Mathew Clarke says several students went to the principle after they heard a rumor that a student was on campus with a weapon. The principal called law enforcement, which responded quickly to the situation.

Clarke says due to the recent shooting in Florida, they are not taking the situation lightly. At this point, Clarke says they have not found anyone on campus with a weapon and all the students are safe.

The high school is in lockdown and will remain that way until officers can sweep the grounds.

Officers have detained one 15-year-old who is believed to have first-hand information about where a person with a weapon is or where the rumors started from. Officers say he is cooperating with police.