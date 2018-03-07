Okanogan man drops drugs in front of deputy

For a 63-year-old man, it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, but for officers it was the opposite.

An Okanogan man was in line at a fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon and an Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputy was right behind him waiting to order. Deputies say that is when a baggie of what looked to be crystal meth, fell out from under Richard Marsden’s hat.

Okanogan Sheriff Frank Rogers says after the 63-year-old was advised of his rights, he told the deputy he forgot the meth was in his baseball cap, otherwise he would have used it already.

A field test confirmed the material tested positive for methamphetamine and Marsden was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on drug charges.