For a 63-year-old man, it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, but for officers it was the opposite.
An Okanogan man was in line at a fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon and an Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputy was right behind him waiting to order. Deputies say that is when a baggie of what looked to be crystal meth, fell out from under Richard Marsden’s hat.
Okanogan Sheriff Frank Rogers says after the 63-year-old was advised of his rights, he told the deputy he forgot the meth was in his baseball cap, otherwise he would have used it already.
A field test confirmed the material tested positive for methamphetamine and Marsden was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on drug charges.
Be the first to comment on "Okanogan man drops drugs in front of deputy"