Oklahoma City shooting: Civilian shoots, kills suspect who opened fire at restaurant

ABC News(OKLAHOMA CITY) — The suspect in the shooting that injured multiple people in an Oklahoma City restaurant has died after he was shot by an armed civilian, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were on the scene of the shooting at Louie’s Grill & Bar near Lake Hefner Parkway.

The customer was outside when the suspect walked into the restaurant and began opening fire around 6:30 p.m. local time, Oklahoma City Police Public Information Officer Bo Matthews said in a press conference after the shooting. The civilian then confronted the suspect and shot him to “death,” police wrote on Twitter.

Both the suspect and the civilian were armed with a handgun, police said.

Two female customers are among the injured, Matthews said.

The victims are expected to survive, according to ABC affiliate KOCO-TV.

There is no longer an active threat, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not disclosed by authorities, but at least one victim is in surgery, Matthews said.

Police are looking to interview at least 100 witnesses, Matthews said. The suspect has not yet been identified, Matthews said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

