One arrested after shots fired from car in Kennewick

A Tacoma man was arrested Saturday morning after witnesses reported seeing a car driving erratically and the driver reportedly fired shots from a gun while driving.

According to Kennewick Police, they located the suspect’s black sedan in the area of 33rd and South Ely at around 7:00 AM Saturday, and conducted a high risk traffic stop.

The driver, 21-year old Benjamin Garcia, was arrested and faces charges for DUI and discharging a firearm within city limits. Officers say they recovered several firearms from the car.

Two other occupants of the car were questioned and released.

Police had 27th between Vancouver and and Ely, and Ely between 27th and 33rd closed for more than an hour investigating and searching for bullet casings.

There were no reports of any injuries or property damage as a result of the shootings. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact KPD at 509-628-0333, or Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org