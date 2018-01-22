One arrested in chase following burglary report

One person was arrested early Monday morning after leading police on a chase.

The owner of a home near Alta and Selph Landing in the Matthew’s Corner community called 911 at around 12:30 AM Monday to report that someone had broken into their home.

As Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies approached the area, they spotted a car fleeing and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver refused to pull over, and led officers on a high speed chase that ended near the intersection of Road 68 and Clark Road, when the vehicle rolled.

Cashius Ray, 50, from Kennewick, was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about other possible burglaries in the area is encouraged to call (509)545-3510.