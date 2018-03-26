One arrested in drive-by shooting in Yakima County

One man is in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting that was reported in the Selah area early Monday morning.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, they responded along with Selah Police after shots were fired at around 2:30 near the 700 block of SR 821.

Investigators say there was no property damage, and no injuries, but they contacts the 23-year female victim who said she was familiar with the suspect.

She was able to give investigators the suspect’s address, and 22-year old Regnaldo Aragon was arrested a short time later.

This incident is still under investigation.