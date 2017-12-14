One arrested on drug charges following high speed chase

A Hermiston Police Officer tried to stop a car for a traffic violation early Wednesday morning, and ended up in a pursuit.

According to a press release from the Hermiston Police Department, the attempted pull-over happened near the intersection of South 1st Street and West Highland Avenue at about 1:00 AM.

After a short pursuit, the officer lost sight of the vehicle so officers, with the help of Oregon State Police, surrounded the area and looked for the car. The vehicle was found on SW 16th Street, where it had crashed into a house after hitting an electrical supply box. There were no injuries resulting from the crash, and the driver had fled the area.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a handgun and identification card, and were led to an apartment on West Sunland Avenue. William Richard Rhoades, age 27, was in the apartment, and is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle. The identification card in the vehicle belonged to an associate of Rhoades, who was not involved in the chase.

While at the apartment, officers could smell marijuana. A search of the unit uncovered over 75 pounds of marijuana in the apartment, along with evidence of illegal marijuana sales such as packaging material, scales, and paraphernalia associated with a clandestine butane honey oil laboratory. Officers also seized two rifles and two handguns from the apartment, one of which had previously been reported stolen.

Rhoades is being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton, suspected of Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Hit and Run, Theft in the First Degree, Unlawful Possession, Delivery, and Manufacturing of Marijuana, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also arrested on an unrelated warrant, charging him with failing to appear in court.