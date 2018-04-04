One arrested following high speed chase

One man is in custody after he failed in his attempts to elude several local law enforcement agencies.

Kennewick Police initially tried to contact the suspect, who they found asleep in a car in the 100 block of E. 1st Ave.

Officers were familiar with Ricky Martinez, 30, and knew he had warrants out for his arrest.

As they approached him, Martinez tried to drive away, hitting a couple of cars as he fled, leading officers on a high speed chase.

Martinez continued over the Blue Bridge into Pasco, where Sgt. Scott Warren says their officers were monitoring KPD’s progress. Pasco officers took up the chase. Warren says Martinez continued to drive recklessly.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies were standing at the read on Glade Rd. just past the city limits, and deployed spike strips. The strips popped the tires of the fleeing car, slowing it enough that officers were able to use the P.I.T maneuver to stop it.

At that point, Warren says, Martinez tried to make a run for it, but didn’t get far before being taken into custody.

Sgt. Warren says officers found a substance in Martinez’s possession that may be narcotics. He could face drug charges pending the outcome of lab tests.

The suspect could also face charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm after a gun was located in the car.

In addition to the outstanding warrants in Benton County, and new charges related to the chase in Kennewick, Martinez will face charges in Franklin County related to the attempt to elude.