One critically injured in early morning Pasco shooting

One person was critically injured by gunfire early Saturday morning in Pasco.

Police say an officer heard several shots fired while on patrol on Court Street near 14th Ave. at about 5:30am.

The 911 call center received several phone calls about the gunshots.

Within minutes, officers found a Hispanic male in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the intersection of 13th and Astor Way within minutes.

The male victim was conscious when he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they don’t have a description of whoever might have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Pasco Police through the dispatch center at 509-628-0333 reference PPD case 18-61762.