One critically injured in motorcycle accident on Hanford reservation

Family members say a man who was critically injured in a motorcycle accident in Benton County Sunday night… “will not make it.”

“He died doing what he loved riding his motorcycle. He has a beautiful wife and two small children please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Sue Bergin wrote on the Benton County Sheriff’s Office facebook page.

Officials say that as of noon Monday, the man is still in critical condition at Kadlec in Richland.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle collided with a deer on Route 4 on the Hanford Reservation late Sunday.

Some passersby found him unresponsive and managed to pull the bike off of him and call for help.

Deputies it appears that speed was a factor in the wreck.