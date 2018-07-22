One dead in rollover accident in Umatilla County

One person died early Sunday morning when their car rolled on OR-11.
According to Oregon State Police, Troopers were called out to OR-11, milepost 1.7 at about 3:25 AM, along with Milton-Freewater Police and the Pendleton Fire Department. When they arrived, they found a Chevrolet SUV on its side.
Investigators believe the vehicle was headed south on OR-11 when it went off the road and hit a power pole, causing it roll a number of times. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Names will not be released until next of kin has been notified.
