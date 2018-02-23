One dead in late night shooting in Toppenish

Police in Toppenish found a 20-year old man dead from gunshot wounds after responding to a report of shots fired Thursday night.

Investigators say the shooting was reported at 5:53 pm.

The victim was found inside a white pick-up with a shattered window in the 10 block of North “K” St.

Several residents in the area hear the shots and called police.

Witnesses say a green Honda passenger car was seen leaving the area right after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Toppenish Police Department at (509)865-4355.