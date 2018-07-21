One dead, man in custody after standoff with police at Los Angeles Trader Joe’s

carlballou/iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — A standoff involving dozens of heavily armed officers at a Trader Joe’s where a suspect was barricaded inside has ended with one person dead and the man in custody, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said one woman was killed inside the store. Police reportedly pulled her from the building, and she was treated on site before being pronounced dead.

Dozens of heavily armed officers descended on the Trader Joe’s at Hyperion Avenue in Silver Lakes Saturday afternoon, the department said in a tweet.

“An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available,” the LAPD tweeted from its account.

The department later said police had been involved in a shooting.

“#LAPD Officer Involved Shooting in Northeast Division,” it tweeted, referring to jargon for officers discharging a weapon.

KABC TV, an ABC News station, reported that a 20-year-old woman has been hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately clear, the station reported.

The department said the teenage suspect shot his grandmother and the 20-year-old woman at a home. He then took the woman with him in his grandmother’s car.

Police spotted the vehicle shortly afterwards, at which point the pursuit began.

President Trump tweeted about the standoff Saturday evening.

“Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely,” he tweeted. “Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working Federal Law Enforcement.”

The department said its SWAT team was on scene.

“SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident,” it tweeted.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

