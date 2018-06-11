One dead, one injured in rollover accident in Umatilla County

A La Grande man died in a single car crash in Umatilla County early Sunday morning.

According to Oregon State Police, troopers from the Pendleton Area Command were called out to Highway 204 near milepost 4 at around 2:00 AM Sunday.

Investigators say a 1997 Pontiac Bonneville operated by Jose Osbaldo Corrales, 49, from Walla Walla, along with passenger Nicholas Rethel Brown, 37, from La Grande, OR, was headed south on Highway 204 when the Corrales reportedly lost control on a curve and left the roadway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle rolled multiple times before it came to a stop on it’s wheels.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corrales was extricated from the vehicle and Life Flighted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla before he was transported by Life Flight to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A north bound lane of travel was closed for approximately 5 hours while the crash was investigated.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the East Umatilla County Rural Fire & Rescue, Medic 400, Pendleton Life Flight, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.