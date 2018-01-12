One dead after pick-up crashes into lake

One man died in a single vehicle accident in Grant County early Thursday morning.

Deputies say 78-year old Harold Chadwick of Coulee City was driving southbound on SR 17 about 11 miles north of Soap Lake when he lost control of truck and it went off the embankment, rolled several times before ending up in Lake Lenore.

Chadwick was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 74-year old Connie Chadwick, was transported to Samaritan Hospital.