One dead in Richland house fire

A Richland man died Monday afternoon when his home caught on fire.

Fire fighters were called out to the house on Dakota Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. Monday where they found flames shooting out of the front door of the home. A neighbor had been trying to get into the structure, believing that the man who lived there was still inside.

“Based on initial fire conditions that would have been impossible,” said Richland Fire Chief Tom Huntington. “The back door was completely blocked, so the front door was the only way in or out.”

Fire crews had to knock down the flames before they were able to get the homeowner out.

“EMS had him outside and they worked on him for quite a while before transporting him to the hospital,” Huntington said.

The victim, identified as 77-year old Morris Rowlette, was pronounced dead. The neighbor was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Investigators are expected to be on the scene Tuesday to pinpoint a possible cause for the fire.