One dead in vehicle v. pedestrian accident in Walla Walla

Walla Walla police are investigating a deadly accident that happened Monday.

Police say a bicyclist was hit by a semi truck near the intersection of 9th and Alder just before noon.

The bicyclist was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived. They were taken to the hospital where they died.

Traffic in the area of the accident was blocked for several hours while law enforcement investigated.

Police won’t release any information about the victim until their family is notified.