One deputy shot dead, another critically injured when inmate overpowered them near courthouse: Officials

iStock/Thinkstock(KANSAS CITY, Kan) — One sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot and another was shot and critically wounded when an inmate overpowered them near a Kansas courthouse on Friday, officials said.

The deadly altercation took place about 11:30 a.m. when the two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies in Kansas City pulled into the parking lot and were readying to transporting inmates to court, said Kelli Bailiff of the sheriff’s office.

It’s very possible the deputies were attacked with their own guns, Bailiff said.

A suspect was also shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Kansas City police officer Zac Blair said.

Authorities aren’t looking for any other suspects, Blair added.

The names of the sheriff’s deputies have not been released but the deputy killed was a man and the critically injured deputy is a woman, officials said.

There is surveillance video of the scene, Blair added.

