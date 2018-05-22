One in custody after car, foot chase in Richland

An man wanted in connection with an assault investigation is in custody after leading officers on a high speed chase Tuesday afternoon.

According to Richland Police, they were trying to stop a car driven by 34-year old Robert Clark when he refused to stop. Police chased him to the Columbia River Bridge where he crashed his car, and then fled on foot. Several officers and Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies worked to contain the area around Columbia Point, where they took him into custody after a short foot chase.

Police say Clark is suspected of being involved in an assault. The investigation is continuing.