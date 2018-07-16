One in custody after witnesses intervene in assault of woman in Yakima

Yakima Police have one man in custody in connection with Sunday night’s homicide outside of the Connections Transitional Housing complex.

Mike Bastinelli, spokesperson for the Yakima Police Department, says they were initially called out for a report of a woman being assaulted by a man.

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year old man suffering from wounds to his head. An investigation revealed that the man may have been hit in the head with a baton or bat.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Monday, police arrested a 38-year transient who faces charges for being an accomplice to 2nd degree murder. The person believed to be responsible for the fatal blows has been identified, but has not yet been arrested.

Bastinelli says as they continue investigating the incident, the suspects could face lesser charges.