One in custody for assault, reckless driving after two homes damaged

A 28-year old man is in custody on domestic assault and other charges after assaulting his ex-girlfriend and then fleeing. He crashed his truck, damaging two houses in the 500 block of W. Entiat and ran off on foot, but was arrested a short time later. (Photo: Jenna Kochenauer)

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer May 16, 2018

Police arrested a man on domestic assault charges after he fled from police early Wednesday morning.

A woman called 911 shortly before 4 AM and said her child’s father had assaulted her.

Police were arriving as the suspect fled, but quickly lost sight of the vehicle. As officers searched the neighborhood, they found that the truck had crashed, damaging two homes, a car, and a trailer in the 500 block of West Entiat Street.

No one inside the homes was injured.

The 28-year old fled the scene on foot, and was taken into custody near the Cable Bridge a short time later.

He faces charges for domestic assault, DUI, hit and run, and reckless driving.

