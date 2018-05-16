One in custody for assault, reckless driving after two homes damaged

Police arrested a man on domestic assault charges after he fled from police early Wednesday morning.

A woman called 911 shortly before 4 AM and said her child’s father had assaulted her.

Police were arriving as the suspect fled, but quickly lost sight of the vehicle. As officers searched the neighborhood, they found that the truck had crashed, damaging two homes, a car, and a trailer in the 500 block of West Entiat Street.

No one inside the homes was injured.

The 28-year old fled the scene on foot, and was taken into custody near the Cable Bridge a short time later.

He faces charges for domestic assault, DUI, hit and run, and reckless driving.