One injured as slow-moving train strikes fuel truck in Franklin County

A driver was injured early Wednesday morning when the fuel truck he was driving was struck by a slow-moving train.
The accident happened just after 5:00 AM in the rail yard in Franklin County off of Railroad Ave.
The driver reportedly backed the fuel truck onto the tracks and was struck by a train, causing the truck to flip.
The overturned truck spilled some diesel fuel, prompting a Hazmat response.
The driver’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
