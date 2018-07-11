latest News

One injured as slow-moving train strikes fuel truck in Franklin County

A fuel truck driver had minor injuries after the vehicle was struck by a slow-moving train at the BNSF rail yard in Franklin County Wednesday morning. (Photo: Pasco Police)

A driver was injured early Wednesday morning when the fuel truck he was driving was struck by a slow-moving train.

The accident happened just after 5:00 AM in the rail yard in Franklin County off of Railroad Ave.

The driver reportedly backed the fuel truck onto the tracks and was struck by a train, causing the truck to flip.

The overturned truck spilled some diesel fuel, prompting a Hazmat response.

The driver’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

