One injured as slow-moving train strikes fuel truck in Franklin County

A driver was injured early Wednesday morning when the fuel truck he was driving was struck by a slow-moving train.

The accident happened just after 5:00 AM in the rail yard in Franklin County off of Railroad Ave.

The driver reportedly backed the fuel truck onto the tracks and was struck by a train, causing the truck to flip.

The overturned truck spilled some diesel fuel, prompting a Hazmat response.

The driver’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.