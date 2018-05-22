One injured in Franklin County shooting

One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg Tuesday afternoon.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pasco Police, along with paramedics, were called out to Road 52 near Wernett, where they found a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he may have been shot at another location, and then left in the street.

“We don’t know if he’s being honest with us about what happened,” said SGT Brian Vaught with Pasco Police. “It may have been self-inflicted, there may have been a car involved. We’re trying to get more information from witnesses to see if their stories match up with his.”

SGT Vaught described the shooting victim as being a man in his early 30s.

The victim was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.