One injured in overnight shooting in Pasco

Pasco Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to SGT James Thompson, Trios Southridge Hospital reported that a man had come into the emergency room with a gunshot wound after 4:00 AM.

The 47-year old victim told police that he was walking in the area of 24th and Court St. when he heard a popping sound and thought he had twisted his ankle.

When he got to his home in Kennewick, he realized he had been shot in the left ankle. The man’s injuries are not consider life-threatening, and he was able to provide very little information to police about the incident.

SGT Thompson says police didn’t receive an reports of shots fired, and they have no information about a possible suspect.