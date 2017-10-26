One person hurt after powered paraglider crashes near Mabton

One of two passengers flying a powered paraglider was injured after the craft reportedly hit some power lines and crashed near Mabton Thursday morning.

The Yakima County Fire District #5 says they were called to a field off 305 S. Fisher Road near Mabton after the aircraft crashed. Crews say the craft crashed after hitting a power pole.

One of the passengers suffered from a right arm fracture, the other patient was not hurt.

The patient was released to Prosser ambulance and transported to Kadlec for further treatment.