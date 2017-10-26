One of two passengers flying a powered paraglider was injured after the craft reportedly hit some power lines and crashed near Mabton Thursday morning.
The Yakima County Fire District #5 says they were called to a field off 305 S. Fisher Road near Mabton after the aircraft crashed. Crews say the craft crashed after hitting a power pole.
One of the passengers suffered from a right arm fracture, the other patient was not hurt.
The patient was released to Prosser ambulance and transported to Kadlec for further treatment.
Be the first to comment on "One person hurt after powered paraglider crashes near Mabton"