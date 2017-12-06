One person hurt in Yakima house fire

A Yakima resident is in the hospital after escaping from their burning home.

Firefighters say they were called to a home on the 200 block of South 15th Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday after the one person living inside their burning home escaped and was injured in the front yard.

Crews say they moved the patient quickly to the ambulance at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation. Firefighters searched the rest of the home and rescued two dogs, but the four cats could not be found. Only one of the dogs was hurt with burns on its foot.

Due to the age and construction type, it also took crews a bit longer to fully extinguish the flames.

The fire destroyed the home and everything in it. Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.