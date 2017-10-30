Ore. wildlife biologists testing deer, elk for fatal disease

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has established testing stations where hunters can submit deer and elk carcasses to be tested for chronic wasting disease.

No cases have been reported in Oregon, but wildlife biologist Greg Jackle tells The Bulletin newspaper that the department isn’t taking chances. Chronic wasting disease is not treatable, and is always fatal for deer and elk.

Another ODFW wildlife biologist, Corey Heath, says the contagious disease is found in pockets across the continent, from the Mountain West to central Pennsylvania.

Infected animals often travel to lower elevations, bringing them closer to roads and putting them at a greater risk of getting hit by a passing car.