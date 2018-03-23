Ore. worker stored data of 36,000 people on private account

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon Department of Revenue employee uploaded data on about 36,000 people to a private account, but officials said the information doesn’t appear to have been given to anyone else.

The staffer, who was not identified, uploaded at least one file containing names, addresses, and Social Security numbers to a cloud storage service in late February, the agency said Friday. Security staff spotted the upload, froze the employee’s credentials, and determined that none of the data appeared to have been accessed by any others.

Agency spokeswoman Joy Krawczyk says law enforcement was informed of the breach. As a precaution, the agency will offer all 36,000 people free identity theft recovery services, and add their names to a list requiring extra validation on tax transactions.