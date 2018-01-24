Oregon approves new taxes for Medicaid costs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon voters have approved taxes on hospitals, health insurers and managed care companies to address rising Medicaid costs.
The single-issue election Tuesday drew national attention because it gave voters — and not lawmakers — the final say on how to fund increasing health care costs.
The plan is a short-term fix for health care funding that will generate between $210 million and $320 million in revenue over two years.
Measure 101 creates a 0.7 percent tax on some hospitals and a 1.5 percent tax on the gross health insurance premiums and on managed care organizations.
Oregon aggressively expanded its Medicaid rolls under the Affordable Care Act. Now, just 5 percent of its population is uninsured.
Lawmakers must still come up with a long-term funding plan for the more than 350,000 people added to Medicaid and an overall increase in health care expenses.
