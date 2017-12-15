Oregon bottle deposit program to include additional beverage containers

Starting January first, Oregonians will be able to get deposits back on even more beverage containers.

Earlier this year, Oregon lawmakers expanded the deposit program, adding bottles for energy drinks, coffee and tea beverages, protein drinks, juices, and hard cider.

That also means that you’ll be paying the ten-cents per container deposit when you purchase those items in the new year.

Most beverages in bottles or cans that are sold in sealed glass, metal, and plastic in sizes from 4 ounces up to 1.5 liters will be included.

Some of the common beverages that will have a 10-cent refund value are: Coffee/Tea

Kombucha

Energy and Sports Drinks

Hard Cider

Juice

Protein Drinks

Expanded List of Included Beverages

Soda, beer, and water in sizes 3 liters or less will continue to have a refund value of 10 cents.