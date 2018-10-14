Oregon Boy Scout dies in fall while camping

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year old boy who died in a fall in a rural, northern part of the county on Saturday.

Two boys taking part in a camping trip with a Boy Scout Troop from Corvallis, Oregon were seriously injured in a fall October 13th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened in a remote area of Middle Rosary Lake, more than an hour southwest of Bend.

The boys had reportedly fallen from a peak near the lake, and First Responders were called out to help in the efforts to rescue the teens.

Because of the remote area of the incident and the severity of the injuries, an Army National Guard helicopter was called out to the scene and was first to arrive. A medical team on the helicopter pronounced one of the teens, a 16-year old boy, dead at the scene. The other teen was rescued.

The remaining Scouts hiked out from the lake and Klamath County Search and Rescue members hiked into the area and stood by overnight, and resumed their investigation and recovery efforts Sunday morning.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the victims.