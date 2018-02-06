Oregon coast now open for crabbing

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – State officials have announced that recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon coast.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday that recreational crabbing is open from Cape Blanco, north of Port Orford, to the California border.

The agencies say crab samples taken from the area indicate that levels of marine biotoxin domoic acid have dropped below the alert level.

Commercial crabbers can set gear for a three-day presoak beginning Sunday and start landing crab Wednesday.

The agencies will continue monitoring marine toxins in crab and shellfish to ensure concentrations remain below the alert level.