Oregon couple rescues stranded endangered sea turtle

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon couple rescued an endangered sea turtle from a Washington state beach over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Chad and Mickey Heidt, of Beaverton, spotted the olive ridley sea turtle on a beach at Cape Disappointment State Park.

The female turtle was hypothermic and malnourished when she arrived at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Oregon.

Sea turtles prefer warm water but winter currents can push them north to the Oregon coast. They can’t swim or eat if they become too cold.

Two of the most common turtles to wind up in trouble along the Oregon coast are Pacific green sea turtles and olive ridley sea turtles.

Both are protected by the Endangered Species Act.