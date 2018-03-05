Oregon high school students back gun control in rally

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Hundreds of high school students, carrying signs and clamoring for gun control, traveled to Oregon’s state capitol as they joined a welling tide of activism in the wake of the deadly Florida school shootings.
Gov. Kate Brown met with the students Monday and urged the 18-year-old among them to vote. Later in the day, Brown signs into a law a bill banning possession of guns and ammunition by people convicted of domestic abuse and under restraining orders.
The bill closed a loophole in a 2015 law that excluded some abusers from the ban, such as boyfriends who abuse partners they don’t live with.
Brown says in a statement that she hopes the tide is turning on America’s gun debate, with national action and federal legislation needed for meaningful change.
